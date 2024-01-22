Welcome to Samdalri's finale earns its highest viewership, Captivating the King off to a strong start

Welcome to Samdalri came to an end on January 21 and the Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun starrer garnered a lot of attention and love from fans. The ratings of the final episode soared as fans eagerly watched the ending of this romance comedy. Captivating the King featuring Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung kicked off with a good start. Here is a look at the average nationwide viewership ratings.

Welcome to Samdalri starring Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun ends on highest note

According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of Welcome to Samdalri with Ji Chang Wook and Shin Hye Sun which aired on January 21, achieved an average viewership rating of 12.3 percent which makes it the highest the series ever received. The drama tells the story of a successful photographer Jo Sam Dal who has to go back to her hometown as she falls from grace due to an incident. Back home she reunites with her ex-boyfriend Jo Young Pil who is a weather forecaster.

Captivating the King starring Jo Jung Suk and Shin Se Kyung premiered on January 21 and garnered an average viewership rating of 4 percent. Prince Lee is very loyal to his older brother King Lee Sun. After the prince is held hostage by the Qing Dynasty, the King sees him as a traitor. Lee In crosses paths with a Go player Kang Hee So and there is instant chemistry. Lee In becomes a King. Hee So becomes a spy to get her revenge on the King.

Live Your Own Life, Koea-Khitan War, My Happy Ending's viewership ratings

Live Your Own Life surpassed the 20 percent mark and achieved 21.4 percent average viewership ratings. My Happy Ending ended the first half with an average viewership rating of 3 percent. This was the drama's personal best. Korea-Khitan War picked up its viewership again and achieved 10.1 percent.

