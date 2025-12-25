Welcome To The Jungle Teaser: Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon return together after 20 years, set to release in mid-2026

Akshay Kumar has surprised fans with a festive treat by unveiling the teaser of Welcome To The Jungle, the third installment of the popular Welcome franchise. Released today on Christmas, the teaser comes with warm wishes from the cast and confirms a theatrical release slated for mid-2026. Akshay shared his excitement about being part of such a massive ensemble by mentioning "Never have I ever been part of something so big…none of us have" and describing the film as a gift from the entire team to audiences across the country.

One of the biggest highlights of the teaser is the return of Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon together on screen after nearly two decades. Their reunion has sparked nostalgia among fans who fondly remember their earlier collaborations in the 1990s. The teaser hints at their effortless chemistry, reminding audiences why the duo was once considered one of Bollywood’s most loved on-screen pairs. Their presence adds both emotional value and star power to the film.

Akshay, who has been a pillar of the Welcome franchise, appears to be back in his element, blending action, comedy, and charm with ease. Raveena Tandon’s inclusion brings freshness to the narrative while also reconnecting the franchise with classic Bollywood energy. Together, they anchor a film that promises scale, humor, and spectacle, while appealing to both longtime fans and a new generation of viewers.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle boasts a sprawling ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Tusshar Kapoor, Johnny Lever, Puneet Issar, and several others. With filming now wrapped, the team has expressed immense pride in the effort behind the project. As anticipation builds, all eyes are on Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon’s long-awaited reunion, which is shaping up to be one of the film’s biggest attractions ahead of its 2026 release.

