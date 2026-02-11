Welcome to Waikiki 2 star Jung Eun Woo passes away at 39, last Instagram update grabs attention

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mention of someone's passing.

Korean actor Jung Eun Woo has breathed his last. As of February 11, it was reported by Korean media that the 39-year-old suddenly passed away. Amid the update of his demise, it was observed that just a day before this, he had shared a post on his social media account, which has now raised concern about his state of mind before his passing.

South Korean star Jung Eun Woo leaves the world on February 11, 2026

Jung Eun Woo has passed away at the age of 39. On Wednesday, there were reports of his demise, which were later confirmed. A day before his demise, the actor shared a carousel post on his Instagram account with about seven thousand followers. It had images of late Hong Kong singer and actor Leslie Cheung and late British singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse. He had added his own profile photo as the third picture in the post. The caption read, “Missing, envying, regretting..PIR.BG”

As per the Chosun Daily, his wake was set up in Room 2 of the funeral hall of New Korea Hospital, with the schedule for the final rites being decided for February 13 at 12 pm KST. The exact cause of his passing is unknown at the moment; however, his fans, fellow colleagues, and netizens have taken to his social media to share words of condolence and express sorrow at his sudden passing.

About Jung Eun Woo

The actor was born on April 10, 1986, in Incheon, South Korea, and went on to Dongguk University’s Theater and Film Department. He debuted in the KBS2 drama Roundup 3 in 2006 and followed it up with roles in MBC's H.I.T (2007) and KBS1's Smile Again (2011). His other contributions include projects, SBS's Bride of the Sun (2011) and Five Fingers (2012), for which he won the New Star Award at the SBS Drama Awards in 2012.

His other works are One Well-Raised Daughter, My Heart Twinkle Twinkle, The Return of Hwang Geum-bok, My Only One, and, most recently, Welcome to Waikiki 2 in 2019.

Disclaimer: This content discusses sensitive topics that may be distressing or triggering for some readers/viewers. Reader/viewer discretion is advised. If you find this content upsetting or need support, please consider reaching out to a qualified professional or a support helpline.

