‘Welcome to Waikiki 2’ star Shin Hyun Soo to lead the thriller webtoon adaptation drama ‘Duty After School’

On August 25th, the management company King Kong by Starship said, "Shin Hyun-soo will appear in 'Duty After School'. 'Duty After School' is a drama based on the popular webtoon by Ha Il-kwon and produced by Studio Dragon. Director Seong Yong-il, who directed OCN's 'Mr. Periodic', and JTBC's 'The Dazzling' writer Nam-gyu Lee, will collaborate.

'Duty After School' is a sci-fi thriller that tells the story of students all over the country who are preparing for the entrance exam to fight an unidentified object and get extra points. 'Duty After School' started filming early this month and is set to air next year. OTT 'TVING' is known to be the most influential.

Shin Hyun Soo is an actor who began his career in acting through musicals before starring in the dramas 'Remember – War of the Son' (2015) and 'Thumping Spike' (2016). He has also appeared in dramas such as 'Hello, My Twenties', 'Mystic Pop-Up Bar', 'My Golden Life', and 'Welcome to Waikiki 2'. Last year, he appeared on MBN's 'Bossam - Stealing Fate' and made a mark.

The manga is a Korean Webtoon created by Ha Il-Kwon. In this story, strange, blobbish life forms referred to as "cells" have suddenly appeared on earth, and they are so widespread and so dangerous that even high-schoolers are being conscripted to fight them. We follow Chi Kim and his senior high class as they struggle with their training, their orders, the stress of being at war, their own relationships, and their schoolmates dying like animals all around them.

