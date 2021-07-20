Welcome To Waikiki actress Go Won Hee shows love & appreciation for THIS Bollywood film

Go Won Hee revealed herself to be a fan of Indian cinema! Read below to find out.

We love any kind of crossover between the Indian entertainment industry and the Korean entertainment industry and are happy to report that it is only growing. Over the past many years, several celebrities have shared their love for Indian cinema and music. BTS' Jimin shared his love for Aamir Khan's rom-com film, '3 Idiots', Baek Jin Hee shared her love for superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his sports drama 'Chak De India' and Super Junior's members Yesung and Heechul cited 'Ghajini' as one of their favourite Indian films.

We are happy to share that we have a new addition to our growing list of admirers for Indian cinema. Actress Go Won Hee of 'Welcome To Waikiki' fame took to her Instagram stories to share a screenshot from the 2016 biographical sports drama film, 'Dangal' starring Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles. She shared a picture of Aamir Khan's character hugging his onscreen daughters and captioned the image with a simple mention of the name 'Dangal'.

Mamamoo's leader and the talented vocalist Solar too is a fan of Aamir Khan's Dangal and even recommended the film to her followers via her official YouTube channel. The empowering tone coupled with the amazing performances has certainly struck a chord with the audience.

You can check out her Instagram below:

Meanwhile, Go Won Hee is currently starring in the superhit weekend drama, KBS' 'Revolutionary Sisters'. The weekend drama revolves around the Lee family, who are suspected of the murder of their mother. It is revealed that the parents were in the process of filing a divorce. Go Won Hee plays Lee Gwang Tae, youngest sister to Gwang Nam and Gwang Sik. She is cool and cheerful with a penchant for martial arts. 'Revolutionary Sisters' airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7:55 KST on KBS.

