Welcome to Waikiki, Reply 1988; 5 Feel Good K Dramas to watch when you are heartbroken

Feeling heartbroken and uninspired? Here are the top 5 recommendations of feel-good K-dramas that are a serotonin boost!

The best part about Korean dramas is the fact that there is something for everyone. Romance alone has 20+ sub-genres, School romance, Office romance, Hospital romance, Rich Guy-Poor Girl romance etc. My favourite however is the feel-good genre. Like every other genre, Koreans have aced the slice of life, the feel-good genre with some amazing shows that leave a smile on your lips and your heart full of love and happy emotions. We recommend you top 5 K-dramas that act like balm to your broken heart.

1. Welcome to Waikiki S 1 & 2

Laughter in Waikiki or Welcome to Waikiki is one of the funniest, over-the-top comedies, that will make you laugh till tears are streaming down your cheeks. The plotline for both shows is actually simple, but the performances by the cast is hilarious. It is just the kind of rib-tickling drama you need to give you the instant serotonin boost.

2. Reply 1988

Undoubtedly the best in the Reply series, Reply 1988 is a gold-mine drama you CANNOT miss! Set in 80s Korea, it revolves around five friends and their families living in the same neighbourhood of Ssangmun-dong, Dobong District, Northern Seoul. It is inspiring and feel-good and one of the few dramas, that will make you laugh and cry.

3. Once Again

One of the finest weekend dramas of last year, Once Again's beauty lies in its simplicity. It is about an elderly couple called Song, who have four adult children, who return to their parents' home, after facing personal setbacks. It is a story about life and second chances, and how one must always be hopeful. It is a beautiful drama, I didn't want it to end at all. Must watch!

4. Fight For My Way

Inspirational and rooted, Fight For My Way is one of the best rom-com dramas with a solid core! It is about second chances, fighting your way through adversities and not giving up! Don't miss out on Park Seo Joon and Kim Ji Won's aegyo-worthy chemistry!

5. Strong Girl Bong Soon

My all-time favourite rom-com K-drama, Strong Girl Bong Soon is a perfect blend of everything, romance, drama, comedy and action. I loved Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young's cute pairing a lot. Highly recommended.

How do you like our list? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

