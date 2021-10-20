‘Welcome to Waikiki’ star Lee Yi Kyung to lead the movie remake of healing drama ‘Cafe Midnight’

The movie 'Midnight Cafe', which was produced based on the drama 'Late Night Cafe' aired on MBC in 2019, is a work that deals with the bittersweet yet pleasant healing story that takes place in the 'Late Night Cafe' that does not appear on the map with the Busan Sanbok Road as the background. .

In the drama, Lee Yi Kyung takes on the role of Ahn Tae Young, a pasta restaurant chef who has a warm appearance and a friendly personality. Ahn Tae Young is a character who suddenly disappears ahead of her marriage to Nam Gung Yun (Chae Seo Jin), a strict female police officer at the Mountain Welfare University. In response, Lee Yi Kyung plans to add fun to the play with her character's digestibility as if she was wearing a custom suit.

Lee Yi Kyung, who recently announced a comeback to the screen with the movie '6/45', continues his stride through the movie 'Midnight Cafe'. In the meantime, following the movies 'Hitman' and 'Collaboration', the drama 'The Secret Service of the Joseon Dynasty', 'Welcome to Waikiki 1 and 2', 'Children of Nobody', 'Prosecution Men and Women', 'Confession Couple', followed by various works Lee Yi Kyung, who has shown a wide acting spectrum through the drama, raises expectations about what new appearance will be shown through this work.

In addition, Lee Yi Kyung, who is captivating the small screen with his witty talk and excellent sense of entertainment in the entertainment programs 'Tteokbokki Brothers' and 'I am SOLO', which are currently airing. His endless activities going back and forth between the screen and the variety shows are expected to continue.

Meanwhile, the movie 'Midnight Cafe' starring Lee Yi Kyung is scheduled to be released in 2022.

