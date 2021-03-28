WENEEDLOVE: Talented soloist Wonho is hosting a special live performance TODAY

Wonho is celebrating the release of his highly anticipated first mini-album part 2, Love Synonym 1: Right For Us.

If you don't know what to do with a lazy-Sunday, allow us to give you the perfect advice. Wonho is hosting his second live concert today! Yes, you read that right. Talented soloist Wonho is hosting a special live performance, WeNeedLove today on March 28, 12 pm KST. Wonho is celebrating the release of his highly anticipated first mini-album part 2, Love Synonym 1: Right For Us. WENEE have taken to social media to trend, WENEEDLOVE to convey their love for Wonho.

Wonho will be performing to songs from his first mini-album part 2, Love Synonym 1: Right For Us. Songs like Open Mind, Ain’t About You and Losing You made fans emotional, as Wonho put up beautiful and scintillating performances for WENEE. On February 26, Wonho released the title track titled Lose from his 1st mini album part 2 Love Synonym 2: Right for Us. Wonho aka Lee Ho Seok has been actively pursuing his solo career since his heartbreaking departure from MONSTA X. Wonho is not only a soulful vocalist but also a masterful dancer and skilled music producer. He made his debut as a soloist on September 4, 2020, with the mini-album Part.1 Love Synonym, and since then he has been actively releasing new music.

This isn't the first time Wonho is hosting a live solo performance for his fans. He previously hosted, I Wonho You, his amazing, first world-wide solo appearance, since his heartbreaking departure from MONSTA X. Wonho's first mini-album part 2, Love Synonym 1: Right For Us, entered 5th place on the worldwide iTunes album chart and Top 10 on the iTunes K-POP song chart in 13 overseas regions, solidifying his position as a solo artist. Congratulations to Wonho!

Credits :Wonho Twitter

