'We're back': Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema, Bhavana kick off Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives 2 shoot

One of the most popular and successful shows of 2020 is back with season 2 and we're talking about Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. Starring Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey, season 2's filming has begun on Saturday and the ladies took to their social media handles to announce the same. The previous season of Karan Johar backed web series had taken fans into the lives of Bollywood wives Maheep, Seema, Neelam and Bhavana and also had showcased Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in the last episode.

Now, on Saturday, taking to her Instagram handle, Maheep shared a fun video featuring her, Seema, Bhanava and Neelam. With it, Maheep wrote, "We’re coming back to your screens!Season 2 of the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives is now filming! @neelamkotharisoni @seemakhan76 @bhavanapandey @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @aneeshabaig @uttam.domale @dharmaticent @netflix_in." In the video, we could see Seema, Bhavana, Neelam and Maheep announcing that season 2's filming has begun. We also get to see Maheep yell at the rest of the three ladies in her signature style and call them 'Stupid Cows'.

A while back, Seema Khan spoke exclusively to Pinkvilla and opened up about season 2 of the show. She said, "“I am really looking forward to it. It's been quite a harrowing pandemic, and it's still going on, but we are excited for all four of us to get together. It's always fun when we are together, it’s a riot. We would like it to be a surprise, so we are always like ‘let’s see what happens in the next season’. Honestly, even we don’t know much at this point, so I am waiting to discover what’s going to unravel in season 2. I am going into it exactly the way I went into season 1 of the show."

The show's last season was a hit and many fans of Bollywood loved it as it gave them a closer look at lives of Sanjay Kapoor, Sohail Khan, Sameer Soni and Chunky Panday's wives. The Netflix show is produced by Karan Johar and previous season featured the wives going on a Doha trip. Now, with season 2, the stakes certainly are high and the announcement video adds to the excitement.

