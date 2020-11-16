We're Back: Minho gets discharged from military service; Reunites with SHINee members Onew, Key and Taemin

Minho was officially discharged from the military on November 15 and reunited with his SHINee members Onew, Key and Taemin at SBS Inkigayo supporting the maknae's solo performance.

On November 15, SHINee member Minho was officially discharged from the military. While Choi Min-ho was allowed to take his 20-day leave (as per COVID-19 protocol) on October 27 and be discharged early, the 28-year-old rapper made the humble decision to stay back and help train junior soldiers. Amongst the first things that Minho did upon return is support his maknae member Taemin during the Heaven singer's SBS Inkigayo solo performance and he wasn't alone.

It was the first reunion of SHINee in years as along with Minho were Onew and Key, who were both discharged from the military earlier this year. Moreover, Key hosted an Instagram Live session as the foursome reunited making Shawols emotional. Key also blessed the fandom with the cutest reunion photo of the members posing together as the 29-year-old singer exclaimed in his IG caption, "We're back!!!" Minho was seen in his military uniform while during the IG live, fans couldn't get over how Minho was ecstatic to meet Taemin, who remains the only SHINee member yet to enlist to the military.

Check out SHINee's monumental reunion photo below:

Welcome back Minho for you have been terribly missed! We can't wait for SHINee's highly-awaited comeback!

Meanwhile, via Soompi, upon his return, in a handwritten note posted on SHINee's official website, Minho wrote to Shawols, "To my SHINee World!! My SHINee World, whom I love!! Salute! I report that sergeant Choi Min-ho has been discharged! This day has come to me as well... It still doesn’t feel real, and I’m excited and happy! Our Shawol who believed in me and waited for me, get ready to run everywhere with Choi Min-ho! I love you."

Minho also left the sweetest audio message for Shawols sharing, "Hello. Salute! This is Sergeant Choi Min-ho. SHINee World, as of November 15, 2020, I have safely completed my military duties. I’m happy, excited, and feeling an emotion I’ve never felt to have safely completed my military service, which can be considered both short and long. More than anything, I’m most happy and excited that the time has come for me to be with all of you again. I’d like to sincerely thank you for cheering me on and waiting for me during my military service. From now on, I’d like to create happy and nice memories together. I miss you so much, and I love you. You are always my hope. Salute!"

