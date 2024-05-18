'We're bunnies with gangs and guns': NewJeans' Minji consoles fans amid ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin & HYBE tussle

Amid the ongoing conflict between ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin and HYBE, NewJeans' Minji took to Phoning to comfort fans. Assuring them of the group's strength, she playfully emphasized their resilience and unity, aiming to alleviate concerns amidst the legal battle.

Minji’s message to NewJeans fans

On May 17, NewJeans member Minji took to Phoning, an app beloved by fans for its intimate interactions, to offer comfort amidst the ongoing conflict between ADOR CEO Min Hee Jin and HYBE, the parent company of ADOR. In her heartfelt message, Minji sought to alleviate concerns among fans regarding the legal battle involving the girl group's label CEO.

Minji's words, shared directly with fans, conveyed a message of resilience and strength. She reassured followers by emphasizing the unity and fortitude of NewJeans, stating, "Instead of Bunnies overthinking and worrying. Just think, NewJeans are way stronger!! We are bunnies with gangs and guns (both mental and physical strength). Did I say it right? Hop hop. You know the guns I mentioned are a joke, right? A love gun?"

Minji's message not only demonstrated her care and concern for fans but also showcased her sense of humor in light of challenging circumstances. By addressing the situation with warmth and optimism, she succeeded in comforting fans and reinforcing their support for NewJeans during this turbulent time.

More details about NewJeans’ latest activities

ADOR’s K-pop sensation, NewJeans, is poised for an eventful year ahead with a lineup of exciting endeavors. Consisting of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, the group has captivated audiences with their endearing charm and nostalgic musical style.

In a bid to further expand their reach, NewJeans is set to drop its upcoming single, How Sweet in May, followed by their first Japanese-language releases, Supernatural and Right Now, in June. The recent unveiling of the music video for Bubble Gum on April 27th has left fans eagerly anticipating the group's infectious energy and vibrant visuals.

Adding to the excitement, NewJeans will embark on their inaugural promotional activities in Japan, culminating in a fan meeting extravaganza titled Bunnies Camp 2024 Tokyo Dome at the iconic Tokyo Dome on June 26 and 27. With a highly anticipated album slated for release later in the year, the future looks brighter than ever for NewJeans, promising a treasure trove of musical delights for their dedicated fanbase.

