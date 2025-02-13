Were Kim Go Eun and Byun Yo Han in a controversial relationship? Alleged college-days chat leak raises eyebrows

Goblin fame Kim Go Eun and Black Out's Byun Yo Han were long associated with each other romantically. Recently, an alleged leaked chat of the duo created a huge buzz on social media. The screenshot of the chat was published on the online K-celebrity news portal Instiz on February 12. The chat led to a resurfacing of the actors' rumoured dating life after 12 long years.

The screenshot shows an immensely emotional textual exchange between two people with strained relations. The post-maker claimed the people in conversation to be Kim Go Eun and Byun Yo Han, taking fans back to their alleged college dating era. The text reveals one of them having given up on the relationship, while the other is trying to explain himself in an attempt to prevent a breakup.

The screenshot shows Byun Yo Han saying, "I don't depend on you. It's just my story, so I hope you don't judge without listening." To that, Kim Go Eun allegedly replied, "Oppa. We can stop now. Stop trying so hard." Accepting her decision to not give him another chance, he asked her to have faith in God. She retorted to that, revealing a tone of frustration, that he always used God as an excuse. Making his last-ditch effort to convince her, he wrote, "Stop denying it and pray. I am the one you love."

The text messages are speculated to date back to their college days, when the two of them met and allegedly fell for each other. Rumors emerged in 2013 that they had developed romantic feelings while attending K-ARTS, where their relationship was considered an open secret among their peers. Amidst their hectic film careers, the couple reportedly maintained a supportive and loving relationship, much like any ordinary college couple.

Although the two actors never personally addressed the dating rumors, Kim Go Eun's agency denied it back then, saying the actors were just close acquaintances.