What A Boss Wants: When and where to watch Sung Hoon and Oh Se Young’s upcoming romance drama

Sung Hoon and Oh Se Young are all set to bring a refreshing romantic story to the screen with their upcoming K-drama What A Boss Wants. Based on a web novel, the series blends romance, comedy, workplace dynamics and family drama. Featuring an unconventional CEO-Secretary relationship and an intriguing love triangle, the drama is gearing up for its premiere.

When and where to watch What A Boss Wants?

What a Boss Wants is scheduled to premiere on November 11 at 10:20 pm KST and 6:50 pm IST. The upcoming romance drama will introduce viewers to the complicated yet entertaining relationship between Kwon Do Hyuk played by Sung Hoon, a perfectionist chaebol heir, and Lee Eun Chae portrayed by Oh Se Young, an aspiring singer.

Indian viewers can watch What A Boss Wants on Viki. With its mix of workplace romance, family complications and unexpected romantic twists, the series promises an entertaining watch for K-drama fans.

About What A Boss Wants

The story follows Kwon Do Hyuk, who sets out to find a mysterious woman after hearing her voice on an album. His search leads him to Lee Eun Chae, an indie band vocalist who tries to keep her identity under wraps. The two eventually enter a three-month contract, with Do Hyuk taking on the role of CEO and Eun Chae becoming his secretary.

Their relationship gets more complicated when Moon Tae Kyung played by Lee Jung Shin, a caring pediatrician, develops feelings for Eun Chae. Meanwhile, family expectations, hidden identities and career ambitions add further drama to their lives. The cast also includes Park Jung Hak, Kim Yoon Kyung, Jo Hee Bong and Lee Choong Joo in pivotal roles.

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