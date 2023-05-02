What advice did BLACKPINK’s Rosé give to member Jennie for her 2023 MET Gala debut?

Jennie attended the Met Gala held by the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, USA. Jennie, referred to as the 'Human Chanel', wore a Chanel mini dress that appeared in the 1990 Chanel F/W. She wore a white outfit with a black belt and black gloves as a point, giving off a classic and elegant atmosphere. As Jennie is at the forefront of not only the pop music world but also the global fashion industry, she received a great response at the event on this day.

Jennie’s MET Gala appearance:

As she walked the red carpet, she was stopped for an interview with Emma Chamberlain, a popular YouTuber and influencer and when asked about her feelings on MET Gala, she said that her group member Rosé, who had made her debut in 2021, said that she should just enjoy her time there and have fun.

MET Gala:

The Met Gala is a charity event held annually on the first Monday in May since 1948. Anna Wintour, the real-life model of the movie 'The Devil Wears Prada', took over as editor-in-chief of Vogue in 1999, and the scale grew. Each year, a specific clothing theme is selected and celebrities from around the world are invited. The Met Gala is a combination of Met in Met and Gala, which refers to a fashion show. This year's theme is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'.It is a place to honor and miss the great fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who passed away in 2019. Korean stars as well as K-pop stars have attended the Met Gala several times before. Jennie's group member Rosé also attended in 2021.

Jennie’s activities:

With Song Hye Kyo and Jennie attending this year's Met Gala, Koreans have visited this place for the third year in a row. As a result, the two met here and took a selfie as proof. Jennie, who is active as a global ambassador for the French luxury brand, recently set the stage as the first K-pop headliner as a member of BLACKPINK at the 2023 Coachella Festival. And she tried his first acting role through the HBO series 'The Idol'. The series will be invited to the non-competition section of the 76th Cannes International Film Festival, which will be held from May 15th to the 27th, and will be screened for the first time.

