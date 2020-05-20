What Are The Odds Review: Abhay Deol, Yashaswini & Karanvir's Netflix film is a nice blanket until it gets hot

Amid the gore and heists, Abhay Deol rolled out his ambitious Netflix film What Are The Odds with Yashaswini Dayama and Karanvir Malhotra in the lead. While it brings a sense of warmth, the magic starts fading eventually.

Movie Name: What Are The Odds?

What Are The Odds Director: Megha Ramaswamy

What Are The Odds Cast: Yashaswini Dayama, Karanvir Malhotra, and Abhay Deol

What Are The Odds Stars: 3/5

Off-late, I have been binging some dark content on OTT platforms. From murder mysteries to action and whatnot. So you would imagine how much I wanted to take a break from the blue and red-tinted world on entertainment to watch something breezy. What were the odds that I would bump into this cute little Indie movie called What Are The Odds? Well, given that the trailer released recently and I was drawn to the vibe of the movie, the answer would: most likely.

What Are The Odds? released on Netflix today. Abhay Deol's ambitious project stars Yashaswini Dayama and Karanvir Malhotra in the lead with Abhay stepping in for some support. The plotline is simple: A boy meets a girl outside his examination hall. Since the two cannot give the exam -- because a rebel decided she didn't want to and accidentally stole the school head boy's hall ticket as well - they embark on a journey filled with hallucination, music and a sprinkle of coming-of-age.

Elements of Daddy Issues (web series' favourite topic), Mummy Issues, a grandmother suffering from Alzheimer, some fun at the expense of an eccentric artist, a musical poster boy (or rather a poster man aka Abhay) and a talking goldfish form the recipe of this strangely pleasant movie. There is also a bizarre Amol Palekar (not the actor as such but a character who goes by the name) and a weird performing arts teacher that add layers to this movie.

Megha serves her quirky vision on the platter with simple tools. She doesn't go overboard with the style of storytelling. Since the quirks could get over the top if not presented properly, she resorted to simple storytelling. However, somewhere, she loses the plot. While it doesn't take too long to invest in the movie, there comes a point where the movie starts to drag. The hallucinations begin to fall apart due to an uneven narrative. You find yourself questioning where the film is going. The subplots were mere mentions when it could have been developed better and helped the movie find a firm foundation.

Yashaswini Dayama and Karanvir Malhotra play to the tunes of Megha well. Yashaswini (who plays Vivek) is a treat to watch in numerous scenes. She reminds people of her talent as she receives a platform to showcase a variety of shades. From dealing with inner conflicts, her daddy issues to her confused sense of superiority, and also her musical side, Yashaswini is presented with different layers to act out. However, the lack of a graph in her character leaves the performance incomplete.

On the other hand, Karanvir (Ashwin) wasn't given a wide platform to show his full potential. To be honest, as much as I enjoyed watching Vivek, I longed to know Ashwin a little more. But the two stars, as expected, cannot hold the attention when Abhay Deol is in the frame. The actor, though has a short screen presence, stands out as the rockstar singer.

Another star who's given minimal screen time and managed to steal the spotlight is Manu Rishi Chadda. The actor Rimpu, who is hellbent on getting Vivek's dadi's (played by Sulbha Arya) smile back. Context: Dadi gives her dentures aka "smile" to Ashwin after a flash mob. Like Ashwin, I felt Rimpu deserved more space. For that matter, Sulabha, Monica Dogra, and Priyanka Bose were not used to their full potential.

What Are The Odds? excels on the music front as well. Sagar, who arranged the background score and the original songs for the film, gives you some foot-tapping music. All in all, What Are The Odds? is warm, serves as a breezy watch that keeps you engaged but the magic starts wearing out eventually and you want to leave the warm blanket.

