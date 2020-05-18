What Are The Odds Trailer: Abhay Deol, Yashaswini Dayama & Karanvir Malhotra keep this teen romance adorable

With its numerous and quirky elements, trailer of What Are The Odds featuring Abhay Deol, Yashaswini Dayama and Karanvir Malhotra is bound to leave you with a wide smile.

Netflix is serving up yet another brand new film for its Indian content and looks like it will be the perfect break from the heavy and gritty crime thrillers that have been making netizens go gaga. On Monday, Netflix dropped the trailer of 'What Are The Odds' starring Abhay Deol, Yashaswini Dayama and Karanvir Malhotra in the leading roles. In the trailer, we get to see Delhi Crime's Yashaswini Dayama and Selection Day's Karanvir Malhotra strike up an unlikely friendship.

A teen romance on the outset, netizens couldn't help but draw parallels between the feature and Netflix's 'End of the F*****g World' series. Abhay Deol is his usual suave self and a charming one at that. The actor essays the role of a musician and his onscreen pairing with Monica Dogra is a treat. The trailer takes you to the teenage lead pair's misadventures and a scene will also remind you of Money Heist. With its numerous and quirky elements, this cute little film's trailer is bound to leave you with a wide smile.

Check out the trailer of What Are The Odds below:

Directed by Megha Ramaswamy, What Are The Odds also features Monica Dogra, Priyanka Bose, Sulabha Arya and Manu Rishi. The film is produced by Abhay Deol donning the producer’s hat in collaboration with FilmKaravan Originals. What Are The Odds is slated to premiere on May 20 on Netflix.

