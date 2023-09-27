'What are you doing?': When P1Harmony's Keeho and Theo's funny moment made iconic Ghost in My Room meme

P1Harmony members Keeho and Theo are famous for their witty humor. The two have taken over the internet many times as their funny moments have turned into memes loved by K-pop fans. The Ghost in My Room meme is one of the most Iconic memes that was made out of Keeho and Theo's hilarious moment during a live broadcast session.

Keeho and Theo's Ghost in My Room meme

The Ghost in My Room meme is very popular among fans of K-pop music. Since the idols are known for their striking visuals fans can not help but swoon over them. This famous meme featuring P1Harmony's Keeho and Theo took over the internet last year as fans started to use it in their edits on TikTok and Instagram. In November 2021, Keeho and Theo were reacting to their debut album's medley called Medley DISHARMONY: STAND OUT. All the members were showing their charming points in the video and Theo suddenly paused the video asking Keeho to look at the gesture he made. Keeho burst into laughter along with Theo hitting him.

The leader could not help but ask Theo about his gesture, "What are you doing?". Theo said that it happened suddenly and reenacted the scene which was even funnier. That was how this legendary meme came into being. Most of the fans had only seen the edited version of the clips which is known as the Ghost in My Room meme. When fans saw the real clip, they could not help but laugh as even that was funny.

About P1Harmony

P1Harmony is a 4th generation K-pop boy group that entered the Korean entertainment scene in the year 2020. The group was introduced through the video called P1H: The Beginning of a New World in August 2020. Members Keeho, Theo, Jiung, Intak, Soul, and Jongseob made their debut with their first mini album DISHARMONY: STAND OUT on October 28, 2020. The boy group commenced their 2023 P1Harmony Live Tour [P1ustage H: P1oneer] tour in January starting from Seoul and covering over 12 cities in the United States. The group recently made their musical comeback in June 2023 with their 6th mini album Harmony: All In and the title track Jump.

