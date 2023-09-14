'What are you saying?': IU laughs at BTS' V's cautious response on performing Slow Dancing live for first time

BTS member V appeared on My Mister fame IU's talk show called IU's Palette. The two stars had a great conversation on the show, performed songs, and even surprised the fans by revealing that they were close friends. A behind-the-scenes clip from this particular episode of the show was shared and fans could not contain their excitement after hearing their conversation.

BTS' V cautious response to performing live

IU asked V if it was his first time performing the song live and the BTS member was not sure when the broadcast would be out so he replied differently. He said, "This is my first time performing with so much freedom". IU was confused at his reply so he explained why he said that and gave out a big laugh saying, "What are you saying?". The Dream actress couldn't help but ask him while laughing, "Did you have a drink before coming?". V cutely said no and took a sip from the bottle confirming that he was drinking water.

V requesting directors to give him a chance

BTS member V then revealed that he likes the Netflix series End of the F***ing World. He asked her if she knew about it and the Hotel Del Luna star reminded him that she was the one who recommended it to him. The two started laughing as V asked if she remembered about it. IU said that she has a good memory so she remembered. After watching the series V's perspective on acting turned 360 degrees and he expressed his gratitude for the producers for offering him some amazing acting projects. However, he revealed that his album was his first priority as the fans had been waiting for it for a long time. This was the reason why he had to push the projects aside for later.

The singer adorably appealed to the directors on screen, "If I ever come across your mind once again, just for once, just one more time, could they please give me a chance again? Even though I could not do it this time, next time I will do my best. I will even sleep less so that I can do it". IU then replied saying, "All the directors who must be watching right now, their eyes are going to get sparkling".

