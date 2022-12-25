What BTS' RM has to say about Elon Musk agreeing for the boys to be next CEOs of Twitter

BTS has been ruling the Twitter-verse for years now, with them being some of the most talked about personalities on the platform. Individually or as a group, often some hashtag or mention related to the septet finds its way to the trending topics around the world as millions of fans celebrate every moment related to the group.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss, Elon Musk expressed his wish to own Twitter earlier in the year and after many hurdles and disputes, was able to buy the social media platform. He recently expressed his wish to pass on the baton by appointing someone new as the CEO, as he left the decision to a poll. Suggestions came pouring in with some suitable and some downright hilarious options of people who could lead the platform efficiently.

BTS as Twitter CEOs

It was DJ Swivel, the Canadian music producer who has previously worked with BTS on multiple tracks, writing, and remixing them for the members and the group as a whole, who had the brilliant idea. He tweeted out, “I think @BTS_twt should become the joint Twitter CEO’s @elonmusk “ tagging the BTS members’ account and Elon Musk being as hands-on as ever replied with, “Great idea”.

RM’s reaction

BTS’ leader RM who is known to be lurking on social media all the time found the tweet and seemed to have let out a laugh at the interaction. He shared the exchange on his Instagram story with a laughing emoji. RM did not seem averse to the idea, so when can we expect the change, Mr. Elon Musk?