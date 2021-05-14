What characters would the BTS members play if they were on FRIENDS

Which characters from the hit sitcom FRIENDS would BTS members be best suited to play. Read on to find out.

Yes, it is happening! After much delay and anticipation, It is announced that the much-awaited reunion special of FRIENDS will premiere on HBO Max on May 27. The last time the cast had a brief reunion, Matthew Perry was conspicuous by his absence. However, this time around all the official cast members will be marking their delightful presence at the reunion special show. However, the FRIENDS reunion has a lot more in store for us. Several international celebrities like Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Mindy Kaling, David Beckham, Malala Yousafzai and of course, South Korean superstars BTS will be making a special appearance at the reunion party.

BTS members are a huge fan of the 90s popular sitcom FRIENDS. On their first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, BTS' leader RM confessed that he learnt English by watching FRIENDS! On The James Corden Show, BTS members sang FRIENDS' title song in an impromptu jam session. It is only fitting that BTS members mark a special appearance at the FRIENDS reunion special, and who knows we might get to see a BTS special rendition of FRIENDS! But have you wondered, which BTS member matches which character from FRIENDS! Well, take a look at our casting choice.

1. RM - Ross Geller

RM is a geek much like Ross Geller from FRIENDS. Their love for studying and gaining knowledge from books and research is a similar characteristic. Also, they both get embarrassed easily and have a quirky side to them. However, RM is a lot more chilled out and relaxed as compared to his FRIENDS counterpart, Ross Geller.

2. Jin - Monica Geller

Jin would make for the perfect Monica. Both of them are perfectionists and share a common love for cooking and feeding people. Monica is also called the 'Mother Hen' of their group and Jin is also known to love and dote over the maknae line members and indulging them. Sweet.

3. Suga - Chandler Bing

They may not look like they have a lot in common, but trust me they do! Chandler is the King of Sarcasm and so is Suga! Both of them are hardworking, sincere and also savage. Also, both Yoongi and Chandler Bing have the most adorable smile ever!

4. J-Hope - Mike Hannigan

J-Hope would make the perfect candidate to play the smart and cool-headed Mike Hannigan, Phoebe's husband in FRIENDS. Mike is a nice guy and always indulging Phoebe's eccentricities, much like how our sunshine Hobi does for Bangtan.

5. Jimin - Rachel Green

Jimin would make for the perfect Rachel! Both of them are stylish and sassy and both of them have grown and evolved by leaps and bounds. Jimin has a slightly sneaky side to him as we have seen in Run BTS episodes and so does Rachel, and either of them can do anything to win games! Slytherin indeed!

6. Taehyung - Phoebe Buffay

Phoebe and Taehyung are both fiercely individualistic people, who don't particularly care what others think of them. These two free-spirited and social beings march to the beat of their drum and we love them for this.

7. Jungkook - Joey Tribbiani

'Joey doesn't share food', and neither does Jungkook! Jungkook and Joey are great friends, cute and share a common love for good food! Also, Joey is a smooth operator with the ladies and Jungkook on stage with his cool dance moves! International Playboy!

