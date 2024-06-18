What Comes After Love: Lee Se Young and Sakaguchi Kentaro are yearning for love in sneak peek

What Comes After Love starring Lee Se Young and Sakaguchi Kentaro is one of the most anticipated romantic series coming in 2024.

Ahead of its release this year, the romantic series has finally unveiled an exciting sneak peek of the love story that brings together lovers for an emotional reunion.

Lee Se Young and Sakaguchi Kentaro preview emotional lovers’ reunion in sneak peek

What Comes After Love has released a new sneak peek of the show ahead of its release later this year. The sneak peek previews an emotional love story binding Lee Se Young and Sakaguchi Kentaro that goes beyond borders and language barriers.

The sneak peek opens with a sullen depiction of the lives of Lee Se Young and Sakaguchi Kentaro alone against a moving life. It further moves on to show a yearning for a reunion and meeting each other again as lovers.

Lee Se Young looks with a moving expression on her face which is met by Sakaguchi Kentaro’s emotional gaze hinting at an emotional and much-awaited reunion between lovers.

Watch Lee Se Young and Sakaguchi Kentaro in What Comes After Love sneak peek here:

Know more about What Comes After Love

What Comes After Love is an upcoming romantic melodrama series from Coupang Play that has been raising anticipation for its premiere in late 2024. The series is based on the novel Things That Come After Love by Korean writer Gong Ji Yeong and Japanese writer Hitonari Tsuji.

Advertisement

The director of the movie Seoul Vibe, Moon Sung Hyun will be making his small-screen directorial debut with What Comes After Love.

Meanwhile, What Comes After Love follows a moving love story that crosses borders between a Korean woman and a Japanese woman who meet and fall in love but go through an unfortunate separation.

Lee Se Young will portray Hong who goes to study in Japan and falls in love with Jungo (Sakaguchi Kentaro) but they go their separate ways after having different views on love. However, fate and love reunite them after 5 years in Korea once again.

The cast is also joined by Hong Jong Hyun who will play Min Jun and Nakamura Anne as Kanna. Both will add another layer of complex emotions and depth to the story.

ALSO READ: Marry My Husband’s Na In Woo alongside Lee Se Young in talks to lead upcoming K-drama Motel California; Report