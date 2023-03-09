What did BLACKPINK’s Jennie talk about with Park Seo Joon and Penelope Cruz at Chanel fashion show?

BLACKPINK member Jennie is a muse for the French luxury fashion house Chanel and made sure to make her presence known at the brand’s recent fashion event at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week. Attending the Fall/Winter runway show, Jennie was seen in an all-white tweed jumpsuit look with her hair in tiny braids and funky pins on top. She waltzed in with a band-aid on her upper cheek, pulling it off better than anyone could after a recent minor injury.

Jennie with Park Seo Joon

The BLACKPINK member seemed at ease with the ‘Itaewon Class’ star as they joked around and a hilarious reaction resulted in fans wanting them to collaborate on a project together. Park Seo Joon, being the gentleman as ever, ended up covering Jennie as she turned around laughing at their exchange and it has now been revealed what exactly was said between the two. Fans have noted how they spoke about how much to smile in the photo and after hearing the actor saying ‘slightly’, she burst into laughter making him walk over to block the cameras. The two finally settled on small smiles posing for the flashes.

Jennie with Penelope Cruz

While interactions at the Chanel show and the 2023 Paris Fashion Week at large were visibly aplenty, shutterbugs could not get enough of this particular moment when Kim Jennie met Penelope Cruz. The two beauties smiled for the cameras with the older actress putting her arm around Jennie’s waist. What they also managed to capture was their conversation as the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actress wondered just how young the BLACKPINK member is. On hearing that she’s 27, Penelope Cruz expressed her surprise and fans could not help but agree with her. Jennie is a beautiful young woman with undeniable charms and it seems that the actress had become her new fan.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo drops exquisite teaser for upcoming solo debut ‘ME’