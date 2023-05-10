What did BTS' Jimin dream about Jin and SUGA? Interesting revelation has fans wondering

BTS' Jimin never fails to melt the hearts of ARMY with his sweet and genuine personality. Recently, the singer took to Weverse to share his dream of filming a music video and having a meal with his fellow BTS members Jin and Suga. The post quickly went viral, with fans expressing their love and admiration for the talented singer.

Is Jimin hinting towards something?

Despite fans' excitement about a possible new music video, Jimin clarified that the dream he had shared was not based on a real-life experience, but was simply a reflection of his own thoughts. Fans shared their love and expressed concern for the BTS member, with some suggesting that he might be missing his older brothers, or "hyungs," as they are known in Korean.

Fans in love with Jimin

Jimin revealed to fans that a dream he had shared on social media was not based on a real-life experience. Although fans were eagerly anticipating a new music video from BTS after Jimin's dream was posted online, he clarified that it was merely a manifestation of his thoughts. Jimin also updated fans on his recent return from the United States, where he had completed his work commitments. He expressed his gratitude towards BTS' fanbase, known as ARMYs, for their unwavering support, particularly at the recent event where they came out to greet him.

Fans of BTS are well aware of the close bond that the members share with each other. Jimin's post only further highlighted the deep friendship and camaraderie that exists within the group. It's no secret that BTS members have a great level of respect, admiration and love for each other, and Jimin's post just reinforced this fact. The post quickly went viral on social media, with fans expressing their love and support for Jimin. Many fans were touched by the singer's sweet message and appreciated his genuine personality.

Although fans are eagerly awaiting the reunion of the entire BTS group, Jimin has a busy schedule this month. In fact, Jimin is currently working on a collaboration with Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long, which will feature in the official soundtrack of the upcoming Fast & Furious movie, Fast X. The track is titled 'Angel Pt. 1' and is highly anticipated by both BTS and Fast & Furious fans. Jimin's involvement in this project shows his versatility as an artist and his willingness to explore different genres of music.

