What did BTS’ Jin tell V right after meeting him ahead of J-Hope’s military enlistment?

BTS member J-Hope enlisted for his mandatory military service on April 18 at the 36th New Military Education Centre in the Wonju city of Gangwon Province, South Korea. Being the second one from the group to apply for his mandatory service, the rest of the group appeared to see him off. Notably, member Jin made it a point to come to support the younger one as he reportedly took a leave from his military base by using one of his vacation days. Seeing all seven of them back together, the fans felt emotional.

Soldier Jin with BTS

Member V conducted a live broadcast on Instagram as well as the fan community platform Weverse to communicate with his fans after a workout session and spoke about meeting Jin. Recalling the happy moment Kim Taehyung was sure to let it be known that the bickering among them was as vivid as ever. V revealed that as soon as Jin arrived, he asked the younger one to check how much his muscles had grown. As all members expressed awe at his bulked-up physique, Jin seemed to be proud of himself, showing it off to his bandmates.

V seemed to be surprised at Jin's new look, repeatedly calling it very cool. He adorably spoke about Jin asking to touch his muscles. Fans began sharing past moments when Jin would do the same to the BTS members and try to make them appreciate his muscly physique.

V’s recent activities

BTS member V has recently been catching up with his fans via impromptu live sessions and replying to their posts and comments. He hung out with Jungkook and J-Hope at the former’s house and was also reported to have met up with the cast of his ongoing variety show ‘Jinny’s Kitchen’ including Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Lee Seo Jin and Jung Yu Mi for filming a special director’s cut episode. In today’s live broadcast, the singer spoke about taking some time to rest and planning workout sessions with Jimin, only to end up doing it alone. V further recalled meeting up with the whole group after a long time.

