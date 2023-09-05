What did BTS' Jungkook do on 26th birthday? Seven singer's adorable response on airport catches attention

BTS member Jungkook recently marked his birthday on September 1st. The golden maknae of the septet, now 26 years old, celebrated this milestone by hosting a live session on a fan platform to share the special day with his devoted fans.

Jungkook's endearing interactions with fans garnered widespread attention when, at the Incheon airport, he engaged with them, answering their questions. Particularly, his responses went viral when fans inquired about how he celebrated his 26th birthday, along with a few other adorable questions.

BTS Jungkook interacts with fans at the airport

On September 5, Jungkook made his way to Incheon Airport for an overseas engagement, sporting a stylish all-black ensemble that caught everyone's eye. However, what truly captured the internet's attention was his charming responses to fans' inquiries.

When a fan inquired about how he celebrated his recent birthday, the singer candidly shared that he didn't do much and simply spent the day lying around. He added that he couldn't even enjoy a serving of seaweed soup, a traditional Korean birthday dish, eliciting an affectionate "aigoo" (Oh My God in Korean, a casual expression) from fans. Many were pleased to hear that the usually busy Jungkook took some time to rest on his special day.

Another observant fan at the airport noticed Jungkook touching his belly and inquired if he was hungry. In response, the BTS member cutely nodded. Jungkook was also overheard mentioning that he could smell freshly baked bread and expressed his desire to indulge in it. A fan asked if he was indeed hungry, and proceeded to talk about the delicious aroma of the bread to which Jungkook gave another nod, all while acknowledging it.

These endearing moments between Jungkook and his fans warmed hearts and showcased the down-to-earth nature of the beloved BTS member.

Jungkook does a tiny dance and makes hearts for the camera

Jungkook continued to spread his infectious adorableness at the airport, leaving fans and netizens delighted with his high spirits and lively interactions.

As he exited the car, the media warmly greeted him, offering belated birthday wishes and asking for some poses. Jungkook responded by forming heart shapes with his hands, reminiscent of a recent heart gesture he had shared with the ARMY (BTS fandom) during a live session.

While strolling through the airport, the Seven singer suddenly broke into a spontaneous dance, which left netizens amused. Many speculated that this showcased Jungkook's fondness for TikTok, as he appeared to be imitating a viral trend. His fans at the airport were also treated to some charming moments, including Jungkook playfully jumping to strike a classic "V" pose.

When videos and photos of these heartwarming moments surfaced online, netizens couldn't contain their delight at Jungkook's cheerful and contagious energy at the airport. Although ARMYs were unsure about the details of his schedule, they appreciated his readiness and knew that whatever he was about to embark upon would undoubtedly become iconic.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook chops off famed long locks; Fans surprised with short hairdo in Seven dance challenge clip