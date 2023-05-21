What did BTS’ SUGA gift TXT, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN, and LE SSERAFIM after the dance challenge? Find out

SUGA released his official solo album ‘D-DAY’ on April 21 with the title track ‘Haegeum’. Another number with Korean traditional instruments used for its creation, the BTS member subsequently ran a dance challenge, as is the trend these days. Multiple people including fellow BTS members, and other K-pop idols from the HYBE roster shot the piece with SUGA.

SUGA’s Haegeum challenge with BTS members

On May 21, a new BANGTAN BOMB on the BANGTANTV YouTube channel took the viewers behind the scenes of the challenge with the HYBE artists. It started with J-Hope who seemed to have arrived at the ‘Suchwita’ set for the dance challenge. This further raised the excitement for the possible appearance of the ‘MORE’ singer on SUGA’s drinking talk show. J-Hope was once again seen in the usual ‘dance leader’ mode in the video.

As Jimin kept getting a step wrong apologising to SUGA, the older member reassured him that it was okay. However, when he said that it was tough, the original songwriter could not help but agree.

SEVENTEEN, TXT, LE SSERAFIM, and NewJeans for Haegeum dance challenge

Soon Yeonjun and Taehyun who appeared on ‘Suchwita’ were seen shooting the ‘Haegeum’ dance challenge with SUGA. Being the perfectionists that they are, the members reshot the clip a few times before the BTS member decides to move on to star in TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s ‘Happy Fools’. Meanwhile, the filming with NewJeans’ Hanni saw the fans cooing over SUGA referring to the younger star as Hanni-ssi and proceeding to gift her a Hanwoo beef set and a bottle of wine.

The shoot with SEVENTEEN was hilarious as expected as SUGA kept noticing the similarities between himself and Woozi, asking to get his hair styled in the same way for when they sit together to have a chat. Seungkwan, Hoshi, and Dokyeom were relieved of their worries as the BTS member reiterated that everyone is allowed upto 2 mistakes, earning laughs. Meanwhile, LE SSERAFIM’s Huh Yunjin and Kim Chaewon who wished to have the perfect shot done, were reassured by SUGA that everyone who did the dance challenge with him received a gift, after a few retakes.

