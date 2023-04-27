What did BTS’ V, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik say to support Park Seo Joon’s film Dream?

The famed Wooga Squad is as tight-knit as ever with their continued support for each other on all occasions. Be it gathering for Choi Woo Shik’s fan meeting or celebrating the members’ birthdays together, they show up and make it known that they will be there for each other.

Wooga Squad for Park Seo Joon

Recently, BTS’ V, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, as well as Peakboy, attended the VIP premiere for Park Seo Joon and IU starrer sports-comedy movie ‘Dream’. Their participation soon made the headlines, especially as Kim Taehyung (V) got along fellow BTS member Jungkook who looked adorable in a bob hairstyle, shying from the cameras. The stars posed for the fans and the paparazzi, promoting ‘Dream’ with placards and their warm words. While Peakboy who did not show up at the photo call, was spotted by keen fans at the movie premiere.

V, Park Hyung Sik and Choi Woo Shik about Dream

After the end of the show, Jungkook shared via a live broadcast with his fans, how he had enjoyed watching the film. Park Hyung Sik posted an update on his Instagram, praising the film saying, “Dream. Such a fun and heart warming movie. May everyone's dreams come true this year!”

Choi Woo Shik shared similar words of support along with his humour, “I lost my belly button watching Dream.” (another way of saying that the film was funny). To this Park Seo Joon asked if he had found his belly button afterall, earning a laugh from Peakboy in the comments. Finally, V shared an Instagram story the morning after the premiere where he said that though he had forgotten to take a picture at the venue, ‘Dream’ is a good movie.

Wooga Squad’s vacation

The popular stars of the Korean entertainment industry, reunited last year amidst their busy schedules to take up starring in a variety show named ‘In The Soop: FRIENDCATION’. The group members let down and had fun with each other. Since then, Park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik have been joined by BTS’ V on their cooking variety show ‘Seojin’s’ with Lee Seo Jin and Jung Yu Mi.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 59th Baeksang Arts Awards Presenter Lineup: Park Shin Hye, Park Hyung Sik, Kim Tae Ri, Lee Junho and more