What did BTS’ V, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik & Peakboy do for IN THE SOOP: Friendcation Ep 1?

‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’ premiered on July 22 to an awaiting audience full of the fans of- music talents BTS member V and Peakboy along with actors Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, and Park Hyung Sik. The show is a mere peek at the friendship between the five stars who come together to form one of the most popular bunches, the Wooga Squad. It is one such amalgamation that we are sure has everyone wondering whose place do they wish to be in the most.

The first episode of ‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’, which is a variety show where the cast goes on an all-paid vacation and let themselves be their off camera versions while being recorded, was anticipated ever since its announcement and the release lived up to its expectations. A cosy winter vacation to celebrate the return of actor Park Hyung Sik as the five apparently gathered together after a long time.

Here’s how each one of them gave a nod to their first show as friends.

Choi Woo Shik: The ‘Our Beloved Summer’ star has become quite the fan favourite and even called himself the resident ‘cute’ member of the group. He shared the poster of the show with the caption “Friendship trip ‘IN THE SOOP’ finally begins today. Please watch it with a lot of affection.”

Peakboy: Soloist Peakboy was the most chic about the release as he too put up the poster which was captioned “많관부” (Man.Khwan.Bu) which is an acronym for “please give it a lot of attention."

Park Hyung Sik: The ‘Happiness’ actor seemed to be just as excited as us for the premiere as he announced the release of the first episode with a lot of emojis and “Today’s the first broadcast” while also tagging his fellow Wooga members.

Park Seo Joon: The ‘Itaewon Class’ star hyped the release calling it, “The special time where nothing was special” and asked fans to meet him soon (through the broadcast).

V: The BTS member had the most remarkable gift for the fans of the Wooga Squad as he treated them with never-seen-before photos from their stay. Playing with fire crackers, lounging in front of the fire or just sleeping in the same place, the five seem to be having the best time during ‘IN THE SOOP: Friendcation’.

