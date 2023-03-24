What did IU say to The Glory star Lee Do Hyun to inspire him during Hotel del Luna filming?

Actor Lee Do Hyun recently appeared on the latest episode of the popular variety show 'You Quiz on the Block'. The tvN program aired on March 22, following the success of the actor’s latest drama ‘The Glory’ in which he plays Joo Yeo Jeong, the one supporting Song Hye Kyo’s character Moon Dong Eun who is out for revenge against her school bullies. During his chat with Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho, the ‘Youth of May’ actor spoke about receiving advice from IU, his senior in the industry.

Lee Do Hyun and IU in Hotel del Luna

The actor revealed Lee Ji Eun aka IU’s perfectly honest and realistic words which helped him work on his acting and ensure that he gives a good performance in the drama. IU and Lee Do Hyun acted in the fantasy romance drama ‘Hotel del Luna’ in which she played the owner of Guest House of the Moon named Jang Man Wol while he played Go Chung Myung, a royal guard captain who befriends her.

IU’s advice to Lee Do Hyun

While still a newbie during the filming of the show in 2019, Lee Do Hyuk reached out to IU, a much more experienced artist in the industry to ask for her advice on how to act better. The actor revealed that the popular songstress would always have encouraging words for him. At the same time she taught him that an actor needs to treat all episodes and all the scenes as one that would be his defining path to success. This way he would be able to act with sincerity. According to him, IU asked Lee Do Hyun to let go (of any awkwardness or thoughts) while acting so that a more natural look would be captured.

Lee Do Hyun has since appeared in multiple popular roles in famed K-dramas like ‘18 Again’, ‘Youth of May’, and ‘Sweet Home’, displaying his versatility and acting to the best of his abilities, gaining the public’s favourable response. He is set to appear in ‘The Good Bad Mother’ next alongside Ra Mi Ran and following the success of ‘The Glory’, it seems that he will be able to pocket another hit release.

