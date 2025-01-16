What did IVE’s Jang Wonyoung want to be before debuting as singer? Surprising response impresses fans

Jang Wonyoung from the K-pop girl group IVE is undoubtedly one of the most popular K-pop idols in the industry. However, she revealed that initially, her plan was not to become a singer, and destiny led her to that career path.

On January 15, 2024, Jang Wonyoung from IVE, along with teammate Ahn Yujin, appeared as guests on the variety show Quiz on the Block. The K-pop idols spoke about their careers and shared anecdotes from their trainee days. During the conversation, Jang Wonyoung revealed that she never wanted to become a singer while growing up. She also shared the story of being recruited and cast by Starship Entertainment, which marked the beginning of her training for her debut.

Jang Wonyoung also revealed that her dream job had been to become an announcer, a goal she consistently wrote about in questionnaires asking about her future. She recounted attending her sister's graduation, where an unexpected opportunity arose. During the event, she was scouted by a staff member, which eventually led her to pursue a career in music. Reflecting on the experience, she noted that the staff member who cast her quit just three days after she joined the company, which she saw as a sign of destiny.

Moreover, Wonyoung elaborated further, mentioning that despite encountering many individuals in the entertainment industry, she never crossed paths with that staff member again. She described her as a rookie staff member, very young at the time, and recalled greeting her with gratitude before she suddenly left the company.

Netizens on social media platforms began expressing their gratitude to the staff member for discovering Jang Wonyoung. Many also started inquiring about her whereabouts so they could personally thank her.

IVE is a K-pop girl group consisting of six members: Gaeul, Yujin, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. They debuted in 2021 with the album Eleven and quickly took the K-pop community by storm. Following the release of their single Love Dive, the group achieved commercial success and claimed top spots on South Korea's local charts.

