What did Kim Hye Yoon and other actors do while on Lovely Runner reward vacation? Actor reveals on returning from Thailand

Lovely Runner's Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee, and other cast and crew members were seen returning home from their reward trip to Thailand, celebrating the success of the K-drama. Kim Hye Yoon was warmly greeted by fans and was seen answering a few questions about the trip too.

Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee and more return to South Korea

On June 16th KST, the cast of Lovely Runner, including Kim Hye Yoon, Song Geon Hee, Song Ji Ho, Heo Hyung Kyu, and others, were spotted leaving the airport after their reward vacation celebrating the success of Lovely Runner. However, lead star Byeon Woo Seok couldn't join due to his busy schedule.

Today, on June 20th, the cast was seen returning to South Korea after enjoying a leisurely and fun vacation in Bangkok. Upon her return, Kim Hye Yoon warmly greeted fans, posing cutely for them and graciously accepting their gifts.

When asked by a fan about her culinary experiences in Thailand, she mentioned enjoying ramen noodles and poo pad pong curry. She also remarked that the weather during their trip was pleasant.

Song Geon Hee who plays Kim Tae Sung, the beloved second lead in Lovely Runner, was seen returning to South Korea with a bright smile, warmly greeting fans who were there to welcome him.

Previously, Heo Hyung Kyu, known for his role as the villain Kim Young Soo in the K-drama, was seen posing alongside Kim Hye Yoon and Song Geon Hee. Song Ji Ho, who portrays Im Sol's brother in the series, also shared a picture of the group from their vacation as everyone seemed to have a jolly good time.

More about Lovely Runner

After 16 episodes spanning eight weeks of excitement, laughter, emotions, and love, Lovely Runner came to a conclusion on May 28th. Bid farewell to Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) and Ryu Sun Jae (Byeon Woo Seok) was bittersweet, yet the ending left fans incredibly satisfied.

Adapted from a popular web novel and written by Lee Si Eun, renowned for True Beauty, Lovely Runner is a time-slip romance drama that delves into the captivating premise: "What would you do if you could save your ultimate bias?"

Following the success of the K-drama, Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok quickly gained global recognition, securing numerous appearances and schedules such as magazine shoots, potential drama leads, and fashion week appearances.

Hence, Byeon Woo Seok was notably absent from recent pictures and the reward vacation altogether, as his agency confirmed his busy schedule with the Asia fan meet tour SUMMER LETTER.

Additionally, Lee Seung Hyub, who portrays Baek In Hyuk in the drama, was also not present with the rest of the team due to his commitment to a performance with N. Flying at a festival in Daegu.

