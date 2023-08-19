What does BLACKPINK's Jisoo think about second boyfriend after Ahn Bo Hyun? Singer hilariously replies to fan

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo who recently confirmed to be dating actor Ahn Bo Hyun was recently proposed at her BORNPINK concert by her fans. She hilariously responded to the fan rejecting the request.

Jisoo replying to her fan

On August 17, BLACKPINK took the stage in New Jersey during their much-anticipated 2023 BORNPINK Tour. Amid the electrifying performance, a clever and daring fan caught everyone's attention by holding up a sign in Korean that humorously read, “Jisoo, can I be your other boyfriend?" This playful gesture managed to grab Jisoo's attention, who responded with a delightful twist. Forming an X sign with her hands, she met the mischievous fan's gaze with a beaming smile and a classy hair flip before seamlessly returning to the performance, leaving the audience thrilled.

The amusing incident was not just confined to the venue. The fan's TikTok post showcasing the memorable moment spread like wildfire across the internet. As of now, the video has garnered an impressive 499.2K views on the platform, with fans and netizens alike swept up in the charm of Jisoo's candid response. Amid the online buzz, fans showered Jisoo with admiration for her authenticity and straightforwardness. The consensus was that her swift and playful reaction made for the "cutest rejection" ever witnessed, highlighting her ability to gracefully navigate such interactions. Social media buzzed with adoring comments like Jisoo's genuineness shines through without hesitation, That adorable response is just too cute, Her reaction is everything, and The moment just shows how endearing she truly is.

BLACKPINK Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun’s relationship

The unexpected news of BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun dating took the entertainment world by surprise. On August 3, Dispatch reported that Jisoo and actor Ahn Bo Hyun were in a romantic relationship, providing evidence through photos of the two stars meeting at Jisoo's home. In response to the report, both Jisoo's agency, YG Entertainment, and Ahn Bo Hyun's agency, FN Entertainment, swiftly confirmed the news. They stated that Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun were indeed getting to know each other with positive emotions. The agencies expressed gratitude and requested that the public view the couple with warmth and positivity. The revelation sparked a wave of interest and support from fans and the public alike.

