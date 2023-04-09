What does BTS’ Jin want from Jimin after historical Billboard Hot100 debut for Like Crazy?

BTS member Jimin made history by debuting the lead track off of his debut solo album ‘FACE’, named ‘Like Crazy’ on the Billboard Hot100 chart at No.1, becoming the first Korean soloist to do so. After having some time to digest the news, the star conducted a live broadcast to thank the fans for their support and relay the wishes that he received from the members as well as the producers who he worked with on the album.

Jin's demand from Jimin

Recently, Jimin along with RM attended a dinner celebrating BIGBANG member G-Dragon’s Peaceminusone’s collaboration with Nike via a dinner where he was reunited with Taeyang who he previously worked with for the single ‘VIBE’. Following the event, Taeyang shared a photo of receiving a signed album from Jimin with warm words for the singer. BTS member J-Hope also shared the photo of a similar signed copy with Jimin declaring his love for Jimin. Now, Jin has joined the bunch by asking the younger member for his own album.

On April 9, Jin left a comment on Jimin’s post from April 5 when the chart was first announced. In the post, the ‘Set Me Free Pt.2’ star had asked fans to stay careful of the rain and cars, as well as wished them a good day. Jin said, “Hey, Billboard No.1 singer give me an album too”. Jimin, probably flustered and giggling at Jin’s wishes replied with, “You are talking nonsense/ What are you even saying ha ha ha Of course of course”. Their banter still as vivid as ever, fans felt happy looking at the two stars interacting. Meanwhile, Jimin’s Weverse profile image continues to be one with Jin before his enlistment.

About Jimin’s solo debut

Jimin was the fourth member of BTS to go solo following J-Hope, Jin and RM with his album ‘FACE’ and lead single ‘Like Crazy’. The album grabbed an impressive No.2 ranking on Billboard 200 while the track made history after dethroning Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’. The song is expected to chart high in the second week as well.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ SUGA’s D-DAY Promotion Schedule: 2 music videos, dance practice video and more for solo debut