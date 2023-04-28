What does BTS’ SUGA think of fans barking at his Agust D ‘D-DAY’ tour?

BTS member SUGA became the first from his group to go on a solo tour, 'D-DAY', and he decided to start off the tour in an iconic way as usual. With a jam-packed fun playlist full of songs from his 2 mixtapes, 1 solo debut album as well as releases from BTS’ albums, the rapper was set for a fabulous time in front of his fans. Setting off in the UBS Arena in New York, Min Yoong aka SUGA was met with quite a surprising reaction from fans.

Fans barking at SUGA’s concert

On the first night of his tour, the BTS member was in with some songs when the fans in the audience decided to give him the first look at their interesting way of cheering him on. Slightly surprised at first, SUGA, not taken aback began vibing with the fans nodding along to the woof-woof, shushing them for his next segment.

However, on the second night of his tour, knowing what was coming his way, Agust D was ready for them. He shook his head at them and said, “You guys are crazy” with an adorable smile on his face. Later, SUGA also asked them a very important question looking at the synchronized way the fans kept cheering through barking, and they asked, “Did you get trained at this or something?”, making the laugh endlessly.

SUGA’s solo tour

The global tour, first from the member is an ode to his three popular releases that are made up of the music he created in his 20s. As soon as the tour was announced with stops in the USA and Asia, as well as an update with a few more shows added, the fans were ready. In fact, all the shows from SUGA’s solo tour were sold out right with the fan membership pre-sale, leaving no room for any general on-sale tickets. The massive demand for the concert was expected thanks to SUGA and BTS’ global fame, making fans want more.

Now that the tour has begun, SUGA plans to go around the USA and then return to Asia with shows in Jakarta, Bangkok, Singapore and Japan, as well as his homeland South Korea. He’l surely be able to see much more barking at all his shows.



