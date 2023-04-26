What does IU think about boyfriend Lee Jong Suk sporting her concert merch?

Recently many netizens pointed out how they spotted actor Lee Jong Suk wearing the merchandise from IU’s Golden Hour concert which he is said to have attended earlier. The latest update from the ‘Big Mouth’ actor branding him the ‘best boyfriend’ to have came with many noting the actor’s phone case being another item from IU. Fans of the songstress thanked him for promoting IU in his little ways.

IU about Lee Jong Suk carrying her merch

Previously, Lee Jong Suk was seen in a cap from the Golden Hour concert as fans began their research on the two following the confirmation of their relationship. The recently spotted official UAENA (IU’s fandom) merchandise on the ‘Pinnochio’ actor’s phone cemented that he was a successful fanboy and a dedicated man to his girlfriend.

In a recent interview, IU was asked about the promotion her boyfriend Lee Jong Suk was doing which the actress replied saying that it was only the official merchandise which was distributed to everyone who came to the concert just like him and was not a specially made gift for her boyfriend. While confirming that Lee Jong Suk did attend her show, she added that it was surprising how it got a lot of attention.

IU plans to keep her romance with Lee Jong Suk quiet

Moreover, the singer turned actress said that the interest shown in her relationship and the support that has been given have only made her believe that she can repay the love of the fans by continuing to date beautifully and quietly as she had originally intended. The couple has received a lot of support from their own fans who encouraged their relationship which was confirmed at the start of this year.

IU and Lee Jong Suk

First meeting via their official activities when the two acted as the hosts for the SBS music show ‘Inkigayo’, IU and Lee Jong Suk have continued to be friends. The latter admitted to having liked his friend for a long time and that she provided him with a lot of comfort with warm words following his military discharge. The singer in turn shared how the actor supported her and provided encouragement over the years.

