What does JAY B’s daily schedule look like? Find out NOW

Singer, songwriter, muscly ‘one-bite’ man, JAY B. The solo artist recently sat down for an interview with Harper’s BAZAAR and spoke about his eating habits. Right from his start to a day to the moment he takes his last meal at the night, JAY B went into detail about everything that he consumes.

From his favourite beverages to his go-to snacks, fans found out a lot about the solo singer. He began by introducing himself as an artist under H1GHER MUSIC. Shower-loving Jaebom (his birth name) likes to get off with a clean start to his day as revealed in the video. JAY B then went on to speak about his first meal, an apple, one chicken breast along with a sweet potato. Healthy and scrumptious!

A tea fanatic, JAY B spoke about how he turns to hot beverages or plum extracts during breaks. He likes to mix up and redesign his own food turning it into a fusion breakfast. A father to many cats, JAY B often takes to cleaning every day. He also revealed some new information on how he reads with a TV working in the background and highlights the parts he likes or wishes to remember. Organizing and doing laundry is also a part of his to-do list as Korean food fills his lunch plate.

Some of the meals JAY B cooks are soybean stew, meat, and stir-fried kimchi. For his dinner, JAY B likes to visit a restaurant or order in where Korean BBQ or spicy fish stew seems to be his picks. A fan of burgers but not one of the pizzas, he seems to be inclined towards seafood. While water seems to be his preferred drink with food, soju is his favourite alcohol as he keeps learning about wine.

Desserts cannot be missed but for JAY B who is not too big on them, his choice seems to be the yoghurt that his parents often send him from their restaurant. A filial son indeed!

