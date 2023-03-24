What does Jimin think of BTS' 5 Grammy nominations? Like Crazy star reveals to Jimmy Fallon

BTS has been a global sensation since their debut in 2013. In the last few years, their popularity has soared to new heights, and they have become a household name worldwide. This meteoric rise to success has been accompanied by several milestones, one of which is their Grammy nominations.

BTS' Jimin made his solo debut on March 24 with the album ‘FACE’. On the same day, Jimin appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' and discussed the group's impressive five Grammy nominations. The K-pop sensation has been making waves in the music industry with their groundbreaking achievements, and Jimin shared his thoughts on their success.

Jimin Reflects on BTS' Grammy Nominations

During the show, Jimmy Fallon asked Jimin about the group's five Grammy nominations and how they felt about it. Jimin spoke about the feeling of being nominated for a Grammy award and expressed his gratitude and shared that they never expected to receive such recognition from the Recording Academy. He explained how the group was overjoyed and humbled to receive the recognition. Jimin shared how the members had put their heart and soul into their music, and being nominated for such a prestigious award was a dream come true for them.

He also talked about how the nominations inspired them to continue working hard and creating meaningful music for their fans. Jimin's words showed BTS' dedication and passion for their craft, as well as their appreciation for the support they have received from their fans and the music industry.

BTS at Grammy Awards

The group has not only made history as the first K-pop act to be nominated for a Grammy but has also made multiple appearances during the awards including ones as presenters, featuring artists, performers, and honorable nominees.

Jimin talked about how their music and message have resonated with their fans, especially during difficult times such as the pandemic. BTS' positive and uplifting message has helped many people around the world, inspiring them to keep going and never give up on their dreams. Their journey to success has been a remarkable one, and their impact on the music industry is undeniable. As the group continues to push boundaries and break records, their fans eagerly await their next move.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin wishes to maintain his weight at THIS number; Netizens react