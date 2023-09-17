What does Jungkook miss about BTS members while on solo promotions? Seven singer reveals inner thoughts

BTS’ Jungkook’s trending single Seven has been at the top of the global charts for a while now. In a recent interview with Brady, the singer discussed his hit single, his future goals and what he misses about his hyungs. As he revealed his cherished memories with his members, the fans found the moment heartwarming. Jungkook’s sweet reply will surely melt your heart too.

Jungkook reveals his thoughts about the BTS members

When asked about what Jungkook misses the most about his members, the maknae very sweetly revealed that he could talk about what about each of his hyungs but would rather talk about how he felt while promoting Seven as a solo artist for the first time. He elaborated that more than feeling their emptiness he missed the ordinary moments shared with them while promoting. Further, the Still With You singer added that what he thought of the most was all the members doing their individual things in the waiting room. He also said that he wants to perform as a group with all his members on the stage very soon and spend time with them while getting ready.

Jungkook also shared his personal goals as an artist. The idol explained that as an artist he wants his own colour to shine but at the same time he wants to try various different styles and genres and challenge his limits.

BTS’ Jungkook shares what he really thinks of ARMY

As the interviewer asked his thoughts about ARMY, Junkgook didn’t even think for a split second before calling his beloved fans a ray of light. Though he finds it hard to put his love and thoughts in words, ARMY for him is more of a feeling than an image. He describes ARMY’s love as bigger than love itself even if they are not technically family or friends.

The 26-year-old also recalls this particular phase of his life when he was having a hard time but was able to bounce all thanks to ARMY’s love and compassion. On a lighter note, Jungkook discussed his newfound passion for cooking, which he has been sharing with his fans by cooking during live sessions.

