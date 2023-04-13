What does Park Seo Joon think about his first-time collab with IU for film Dream? Find out

‘Itaewon Class’ fame Park Seo Joon and K-pop soloist IU are all set to greet fans with their upcoming sport-comedy ‘Dream’ later this month. The movie will be released on April 26. ‘Dream’ is an upcoming South Korean sports comedy that will follow Yoon Hong Dae (Park Seo Joon), a football coach as he navigates his way through training a team of homeless people for the Homeless World Cup. The aforementioned responsibility falls upon Yoon Hong Dae when he is subjected to disciplinary action following an unfortunate event. IU on the other hand will be seen playing the role of Lee So Min, an aspiring director who is supposed to document the journey of Yoon Hong Dae and his team as they work their way up to the day of world cup.

What does Park Seo Joon think of IU after first collab?

Park Seo Joon recently made an appearance on the South Korean radio show Cultwo Show. Besides Par Seo Joon, Kim Jong So and Heo Jun Seok were two other people from the movie team who showed up for an afternoon interview at the show. When talking about the movie, Park Seo Joon revealed that the movie was a good fit for audiences of all age groups for it was an amalgam of reality and humour.

When asked about working with IU, Park Seo Joon revealed that while he has long been a fan of the actress, working with her has left him even more impressed. He then added that he was excited to work with IU even before the filming began and that collaborating with her was a great experience.

Park Seo Joon & IU

Park Seo Joon and IU are two of South Korea’s most popular stars. While IU entered the Entertainment industry in 2008 as a musician, Park Seo Joon made his debut in 2011 with ‘Dream High 2’. Despite the show’s star-studded cast, Park Seo Joon was able to showcase his acting potential fairly well. While the two stars entered the world of entertainment via two very different beginnings, they have both managed to use their diligence and versatility to rise to global acclaim. Park Seo Joon and Iu are currently two of South Korea’s most successful and versatile artists with a dedicated fanbase that is eagerly looking forward to their upcoming sports-comedy ‘Dream’.

