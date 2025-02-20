What does Rosé's withdrawal from Korea Music Copyright Association amid BLACKPINK tour announcement mean? Learn here

BLACKPINK member Rosé has withdrawn from the Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA), as reported by South Korean media outlet Dispatch on February 20. She had requested for the same on October 30 last year, and the termination proceedings were completed on January 31, after three months of grace period.

From now on, all of her copyrights will be managed by US publishers. Rosé signed a solo deal with the American record label Atlantic Records on September 26, 2024. The label handles Rosé's music management and profit distribution through partnerships with US copyright groups like ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) or BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.). It might be the BLACKPINK member's move to manage her music ventures in the domestic sphere and overseas in a more organized manner.

This approach follows the standard practice for managing international artists' rights and royalties. Notably, her own publishing company, DREAM APT Publishing, is registered in the US. Regarding this step by the K-pop idol, an industry insider told Dispatch, "There is no reason for Rosé to manage her copyrights separately in Korea and in the United States. She'd have to pay twice the fees." However, her South Korean management agency, THE BLACK LABEL (a subsidiary of YG Entertainment), is yet to respond to the reports.

This update came amidst BLACKPINK's announcement of world tour dates. The group is set to have their much-awaited comeback in May this year. They are to embark on a four-nation tour, starting from South Korea on July 5 and 6 and moving to North America, followed by Europe and finally in Japan from January 16 to 18, 2026.

Rosé became the second-ever South Korean artist after Seo Taiji to withdraw from KOMCA. Seo Taiji from the K-pop boy band Seo Taiji and Boys made the move back in 2002, and the BLACKPINK member did the same after about 22 years.