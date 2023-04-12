What does TXT’s Yeonjun want to say to BTS’ SUGA after getting too drunk on Suchwita?

BTS member SUGA’s drinking chat show was definitely a place we knew we’d find a lot of fun incidents but what we and the fans of the stars were not expecting is a member from TOMORROW X TOGETHER to get so drunk that they have to end the show without an outro and have their management team practically carry the said K-pop idol back to his dorm. One of the most hilarious episodes so far was released on April 11 as the quintet’s Yeonjun and Taehyun made their way to ‘Suchwita’ as guests.

Yeonjun and Taehyun on Suchwita

The two stars appeared on the eighth episode of SUGA’s chat show and displayed the chemistry between the two groups' members. They spoke about how TOMORROW X TOGETHER debuted under the pressure of constantly being compared to BTS’ success, placing high expectations on the five boys. At the same time, Taehyun confessed that one of his dreams is to become artists that their sunbaenims BTS can be proud of. However, towards the end of the show, a usually cheerful Yeonjun became unusually quiet and began slurring his words as he got drunker by the second thanks to the whiskey he had downed with the other two. By the end of the night, he apparently had a blackout, only waking up in his dorm room.

Yeonjun’s apology to SUGA

Not being able to recall the show towards the end of the shoot and watching all the hilarious moments his management team had captured of him, Yeonjun was embarrassed of his actions and went on to express his feelings to SUGA via comments on Weverse. The TOMORROW X TOGETHER member admitted to not remembering saying a few things at the end and apologised to the BTS member, asking him to call him on his shown once again if possible so he could say a lot of the things he wanted to tell SUGA but was unable to because of his inebriated state. Fans had a field day making fun of Yeonjun and Taehyun left no chance to add to it, egging them on hilariously.

