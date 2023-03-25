What gift did BTS’ Jimin give the fans who attended his Music Bank filming?

BTS member Jimin dropped his highly-anticipated solo debut album ‘Face’ just yesterday on March 24, 2023. The album has been welcomed with an overwhelming response from the listeners. While the album’s pre-release track ‘Set Me Free Pt. 2’ had already set the bar high in terms of quality, the album has effortlessly done justice to the expectations of fans. Jimin is currently busy performing his solo music on various music programs across the world. One such performance took Jimin to the sets of Music Bank where he was welcomed by a large group of supportive fans ready to cheer him up. Music Bank is one of the most popular music programmes in South Korea that airs on a weekly basis.

Jimin’s gift to fans

To reciprocate the love and affection of his fans, Jimin surprised his fans with some cherishable gifts. The latter left fans stunned who could not be more delighted. Jimin’s gifts were a token of appreciation that he wanted to reward his fans and thank them for their support. While even the smallest gifts would have made fans happy, to their luck they were given some really fancy presents by their favourite artist making them even more valuable.

The gifts included a Niccier hand lotion along with two phone pop sockets. The gift packages also contained small pamphlets with all kinds of heartfelt messages from Jimin. The aforementioned gesture left fans elated. A better part of them were quick to share their moment of gratitude with the rest of the world and posted blissful pictures of themselves with their gifts.

Jimin’s gesture

BTS has a history of reciprocating their fans’ love and affection. Even in the past, the group has often rewarded its fans for showing up to their preparatory schedules and cheering them in their preparations. BTS is currently one of the most popular names in the world of music. They have a fiercely loyal fanbase that has stuck with them for almost a decade now. Gestures like the one initiated by Jimin only add to that love and support that fans have for the group.

