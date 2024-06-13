What gifts did BTS prepare for ARMYs attending Jin's FESTA 2024 hug event? PROOF album photo cards, and more

BTS is celebrating its 11th debut anniversary today June 13, 2024, and to commemorate the day there is Jin’s hug event happening soon in South Korea as part of FESTA 2024 festivities.

The moment is no less than a festival for BTS and their fans everywhere. For the FESTA event many special gifts have been prepared by BTS for their fans who will be attending it. From PROOF album photo cards, to specially designed clocks and more.

BTS FESTA 2024 Jin’s hug event has special gifts for all the fans attending: PROOF photo cards, and more

BTS FESTA every year celebrates the day the boy band debuted in 2013 which is June 13. This year since six members are enlisted in the military, the entire BTS will not be there to greet and meet fans for FESTA event 2024. Fortunately, Jin, the oldest member of BTS was discharged from the military on June 12, 2024, yesterday.

To celebrate Jin’s return after 18 months and FESTA 2024 a special event is being hosted in Seoul, South Korea today, June 13, 2024.

BTS has prepared special gifts for all the fans who are attending Jin’s hug event for FESTA 2024. Every fan is getting PROOF album photo cards, a BTS In The Seom photo card of any one member, a FESTA phone strap, and an RJ balloon. It also includes a specially designed FESTA clock as a FESTA special gift.

See the gifts prepared by BTS for fans attending the FESTA 2024 here:

Additionally. Compose Coffee the brand BTS’ V is a brand ambassador, is also present at the event to give the fans coffee, specially designed cups and more.

Know more about FESTA 2024

FESTA 2024 event includes two sessions: session 1 is Jin’s hug event for 1000 lucky fans which will go on for approximately 3 hours. The session was specially asked by Jin as he wanted to hug all the fans who waited for him for so long.

Meanwhile, the second session is called ‘Message from Jin’ which will begin at approximately 8 PM KST (4:30 PM IST). It will also be live-streamed through Weverse for ARMY membership owners.

