What habit of BTS' V does Park Seo Joon find 'annoying'? Concrete Utopia actor spills beans about Wooga member

Park Seo Joon and BTS's V, both members of the renowned Wooga Squad, have charmed fans with their unwavering friendship over the years. From their days co-starring in the drama Hwarang to casual hangouts, their camaraderie has been on full display.

Playful Teasing on MMTG

During a recent appearance on MMTG alongside the cast of his upcoming movie Concrete Utopia, Park Seo Joon playfully spilled the beans about a particular habit of V's that he doesn't exactly fancy. Their sibling-like relationship allows them to be candid, even if it means sharing some light-hearted criticism.

During the show, the host JaeJae brought up a picture of V and Park Seo Joon on the red carpet, where V kissed his hand. Observing the actor's reaction to the gesture, JaeJae inquired further. Amusingly, Park Seo Joon couldn't resist teasing about V's peculiar habit involving his head. While he admitted it wasn't his personal favorite, he also expressed fascination at how V makes it look so natural. This affectionate remark is a testament to their deep bond and close friendship. Despite poking fun at V, Park Seo Joon's love and admiration for his bestie shine through.

Park Seo Joon's striking photoshoot with Numero Tokyo

Apart from his entertaining revelations, Park Seo Joon also made waves with his recent photo shoot for Numero Tokyo. The actor exuded an irresistible aura with a unique avatar in these captivating images. Opting for an edgy and classically antique style, Park Seo Joon captivated fans with his impeccable fashion choices.

Park Seo Joon's affectionate teasing on MMTG highlights the genuine and heartwarming bond he shares with BTS's V. As part of the Wooga Squad, their friendship has grown stronger over the years, leaving fans in awe of their delightful interactions. Additionally, his remarkable photoshoot with Numero Tokyo showcases Park Seo Joon's versatility and charisma as an actor, solidifying his status as one of Korea's most beloved stars.

