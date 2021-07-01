What happened to Namgoong Min? New stills reveal shocking visuals that even Jin Ah Reum cannot recognize

Still cuts of Namgoong Min, the most elite agent of the National Intelligence Service in "The Veil" have been released.

The Veil, or Black Sun, is the script through which writer Park Seok Ho bagged the victory at the 2018 MBC Drama Script Contest. It is the story of the best field agent of the National Intelligence Service who disappeared a year ago, and returns to the organization to find the insider/traitor who dropped him into the abyss. Namgoong Min takes the role of Han Ji Hyuk, the most elite field agent of the National Intelligence Service, who has the stamina and the grit to hang on until the end; till the target is achieved. Han Ji Hyuk is fluent in several languages ​​and has unmatched skills such as shooting and fighting. He disappears overnight, driving the organization into chaos. And then returns after a year and shakes the very foundation of the organization.

In the stills released on June 29, Namgoong Min catches the eye with his shaggy unkempt hair and a blood-smeared face. The vibe of these pictures is contrary to the strong force and charisma he had in the previous still images, stimulating curiosity about what happened to him. Namgoong Min's empty eyes and a body that seems to have gone through all kinds of storms, raise the curiosity about the character Han Ji Hyuk that he will play in the series.

On the other hand, The Veil is drawing attention as it will continue the myth of another 'win-win', showing the potential of the winning MBC drama script. Director Kim Sung Yong, who directed Flowers of the Prison and My Healing Love, will direct the series which is considered one of the most anticipated works of the year. It is expected to open a new horizon for Korean-style spy action dramas

MBC's new drama The Veil is scheduled to air in the second half of this year. It can also be found on wavve, the largest online video service platform in Korea.

Credits :News1

