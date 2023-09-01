What happened to BTS' Jimin's knuckles? Like Crazy singer addresses fans concerns and upcoming plans

BTS’ Jimin went to the Lady Dior exhibition in Seoul on September 1 and fans loved his look. Dressed in beige and white, Jimin looked like the main character of the event. He was photographed throughout the event. Some of the photos that came out had his hand visible and ARMYs were quick to notice that his knuckles were bruised. Seeing this, they were worried for him.

BTS’ Jimin talks about injured knuckles:

After the event, Jimin went on Weverse Live to talk to ARMYs. Soon, they asked him about his injured hands and he told them not to worry because it was from his exercise. He reassured ARMYs that he was completely alright and it was because he took up new hobbies now. He went on to talk about his plans for the coming days. He confirmed that he will be going to meet Jin and J-Hope soon. He also took the time to show his house and the new lights he added to it. One fan asked about his ‘secret room’ and he was happy to show that it was an exercise room. It had various equipments, including a punching bag. Seeing that, fans were right about how he got the injury. He said that whenever his parents would come to stay over, they’d see how bare the apartment looks so he turned the room into a gym room. He also showed the picture of the group and the banner from their previous concert, which showed fans how sentimental he is when it comes to the group and fans. In the end, he said that he wishes to do more lives so he can meet and talk to the fans more often. He wished the fans goodnight as it was getting late and promised to talk to them again.

BTS’ Jimin’s activities:

Previously, it was confirmed that Jimin's FACE was the first Korean solo album to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify and accomplished the record in only 153 days. Jimin's FACE even acquired the distinction of being the first album to accomplish 1 billion streams among K-pop artists, including every single group and solo albums released in 2023.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook create havoc over shirtless back pic; RM, Jin send cute birthday wish for Seven singer