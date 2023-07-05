What happened to FIFTY FIFTY’s Barbie promotions with Margot Robbie, endorsement deals and more?

Shortly after FIFTY FIFTY’s viral track Cupid’s music video hit 100 million views on YouTube, rumors of cancellation of the girl group’s music video filming for their upcoming official soundtrack release for the highly anticipated movie Barbie, made rounds on the internet. In the midst of this, the team’s agency ATTRAKT released a statement announcing the cancellation of the group’s appearance at this year’s KCON LA. Since then, more reports of multiple endorsement deals falling through have surfaced.

FIFTY FIFTY for Barbie

It was previously revealed that the group would be joining the star studded official soundtrack lineup for the film Barbie alongside Dua Lipa, Charlie XCX, Khalid, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, and more. FIFTY FIFTY was to collaborate with Kali for releasing Barbie Dreams and film a music video for the same. However, since the very public feud between ATTRAKT, producer Ahn Sung Il (SIANH) and the members of the group, it has been revealed that the filming for the music video has been cancelled. The agency has responded to the rumors saying that because of the current situation as well as the health of member Aran, who was revealed to have undergone a surgery, they could not follow through with the plan.

Kali previously teased the song Barbie which is set to release on July 7. There have been no changes announced to the released schedule as of now. Meanwhile, it was also reported that due to the ongoing legal dispute, the FIFTY FIFTY members would not be accompanying Margot Robbie and the team of Barbie during their ongoing promotional schedule in South Korea.

FIFTY FIFTY’s endorsement deals

The group achieved success following the release of Cupid and was reportedly set to film two advertisements. One of these commercials was supposed slated to be alongside a famous football star and the other for a global electronics company. However, these endorsement deals as well as the FIFTY FIFTY members’ appearance on a famed variety show, have reportedly been cancelled.

The first trial where the members are demanding contract termination took place on July 5 and ATTRAKY is said to have expressed a wish to smoothen things out with the group. The case is seeing FIFTY FIFTY members claim a lack of financial transparency, disclosing medical information without prior consultation with concerned parties, and more.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: FIFTY FIFTY's agency wants to reconcile with group after first trial; receives last warning from Ahn Sung Il