What happened to Jang Dong Joo? Actor’s sudden apology post raises alarm, causing agency intervention

Trigger Warning: Some readers may find the following content triggering.

Jang Dong Joo, a 31-year-old Korean actor, caused widespread concern for his well-being after posting a blank, all-black image on his Instagram account with just one phrase as the caption: “I’m sorry.” He provided no further explanation on what had happened and if he was safe, leading fans to raise an alarm. His followers started adding warm and supportive comments to the post, hoping he would read them. About 5 hours later, the post had garnered a few hundred comments.

Jang Dong Joo’s concerning post invited questions aimed at his agency, NEXUS E&M, which shared with Ilgan Sports that they had last spoken to him four days ago, and had no communication since. “We are currently out of contact with Jang Dong Joo. The last time we spoke with him was on October 27. We have not yet been able to confirm the exact situation. He told his parents that he would go to their house today, October 31, but he has not returned home yet.”

Soon, the production company of his latest project Human From Today, SBS, shared thay they had also wrapped up filming recently and were not aware of his whereabouts, but they will try to locate him. They said to OSEN, “Filming for the project has been completed. We are currently confirming the detailed personal circumstances, etc., regarding the actor after learning about his disappearance.”

Later in the day, his management label shared another statement easing everyone’s worries but not revealing the details, “Thankfully, we have identified where Jang Dong Joo is [at the moment]. It is not a bad situation. We ask for your understanding that we cannot reveal in detail why he posted an apology. We apologize for causing concern.”

Born on October 25, 1994, Jang Dong Joo has been a part of well-known projects like School 2017, Trigger, Count, Handsome Guys, My Strange Hero, and Class of Lies, among others.

