What happened with TREASURE's Jaehyuk at a fansign event? Fan etiquette causes online stir

Idols often hold fansigns as an opportunity to greet fans up close. For any fan, meeting their idols face to face and having a conversation with them is a dream come true. However, a recent incident at a fansign event involving TREASURE's Jaehyuk has left the internet heartbroken for the singer.

So, what exactly happened at the TREASURE fansign event with Jaehyuk?

TUEME (Treasure Marker) is the dedicated fanbase of the K-pop idol group TREASURE. Known for their unwavering love and support towards the group, TUEME had a recent encounter with TREASURE member Jaehyuk that shocked and saddened many fans. A viral video captured the moment during a TREASURE fansign where a fan stood at a considerable distance from Jaehyuk. In the video, Jaehyuk can be seen calling out to the fan, urging her to come closer as she remained at a distance.

The fan is seen waving her hand and making a signal, indicating that she doesn't want to come any closer to him. The reason behind her behaving like this is still unknown. As the singer encourages the fan to come closer so they can chat and interact, the queue moves forward, and the fan walks to the next member. Many believed that Jaehyuk looked sad and dejected after the interaction.

After moving on from Jaehyuk, the fan goes to the next member and also keeps her distance, although she is much closer than before. In another video featuring the incident, one can clearly see that even though the fan is maintaining her distance and avoiding physical contact, she is still properly interacting with the members.

The internet reacted to the Jaehyuk-fan incident.

After this video went viral, many fans found her behavior to be rude. Meeting your favorite idol is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so seeing a fan behave like that with their favorite idol made other fans upset. Many fans sympathized with Jaehyuk and agreed that he did not deserve this kind of treatment. They felt that the idol was disheartened after the whole incident. Although there is no clear reason as to why the fan behaved this way, fans hoped that in the future, people would prioritize good communication habits when interacting with others. Even people who didn't stan TREASURE were sympathizing with the idol, indicating they felt bad after witnessing the entire incident.

