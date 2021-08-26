What If…? Ep 3 Twitter Review: Twitterati REACTS to Loki's final win and Black Widow’s sarcastic comebacks

What If…? Episode 3 serves as a nightmare for MCU fans, especially for someone who is fond of every Avenger, because in this, they all happen to die! While we thank our stars that the Disney+ Hotstar series isn’t the reality of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at all, we can’t help but feel a little joyous seeing Tom Hiddleston’s Loki getting fulfilled his long-awaited dream of ruling Earth. The God of Mischief rightfully tackles S.H.I.E.L.D.S’ Nick Fury and makes his way to become the emperor.

Fans on Twitter haven’t been able to process the entire episode yet. While Loki enthusiasts are planning to throw a grand party for his enormous achievements in the episode, the other Marvel fans have had a bad day, for sure! Some fans went ahead to call the episode the best one, while others slammed the makers for being so ruthless to the other Avengers. Iron Man, Thor, and Black Widow memes are being circulated all over Twitter at the speed of light, and let’s just say, it’s a full chaotic show out there on the app!

One fan said, “What If ep. 3 was super interesting. Love the callback they did to the 2008 Incredible Hulk scene as well,” recalling one of their favourite superhero movies. Another gushed about the star of the episode, Loki, stating, ““#WhatIf Ep.3, What if… the World Lost its Mightiest Heroes, is my favorite. I know there’s a lot of loss but I like the way it took turns where i didn’t expected it to go or maybe just because LOKI is there. But seriously I love this. [sic]”

A fan also took to lamenting over the other superheroes who were brutally killed in the episode. “In another universe, natasha romanoff and tony stark are still alive, being best friends!”, a fan wrote.

Another fan made sure the theories keep coming and tried to relate another Marvel movie with the series, “WHAT IF EP 3 SPOILERS, HELP WHY DOES THE TESSERACT BOX IN WHAT IF LOOK SIMILAR TO THE ONE PETER WAS HOLDING WHEN STRANGE DID THE ASTRAL PROJECTION ON PETER BUT IT’S A TIME STONE VERSION [sic].” Another fan said, “Watched Marvel’s What if.. Ep 3. It’s the opposite of the previous episode as tone and story. [sic]”

Check out the reactions from Twitterati below:

What if ep. 3 was super interesting. Love the callback they did to the 2008 Incredible Hulk scene as well — JLN (@J431EN) August 25, 2021

#WhatIf Ep.3, What if... the World Lost its Mightiest Heroes, is my favorite. I know there's a lot of loss but I like the way it took turns where i didn't expected it to go or maybe just because LOKI is there. But seriously I love this. — Artemis (@esmilloalexis) August 25, 2021

in another universe, natasha romanoff and tony stark are still alive, being best friends! pic.twitter.com/QPVig19wZm — ridz (@filmkirbys) August 25, 2021

|| WHAT IF EP 3 SPOILERS

.

.

.

HELP WHY DOES THE TESSERACT BOX IN WHAT IF LOOK SIMILAR TO THE ONE PETER WAS HOLDING WHEN STRANGE DID THE ASTRAL PROJECTION ON PETER BUT IT’S A TIME STONE VERSION — cleo ⎈ || WONG SUPREMACY (@shamaximoff) August 25, 2021

Watched Marvel's "What if.." ep 3. It's the oposite of the previous episode as tone and story. — Rosen Krustev (@KrustevRosen) August 25, 2021

Did you like the latest episode? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

ALSO READ: What If...? Ep 3 Takeaways: SHIELD is framed for murdering the Avengers and Loki has the last laugh